Football World Reacts To Navy's Head Coaching Hire

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 14: Navy Midshipmen helmet sits on the bench during the Army-Navy game on December 14, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After over 15 years with Ken Niumatalolo as their head coach, Navy football will begin a new era in 2023. And now they have their new coach.

On Monday, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported that Navy is promoting defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to full head coach. Newberry is coming off his fourth year with the Midshipmen and oversaw the defense rise to top 25 in the nation in multiple categories.

Prior to joining Navy in 2019, Newberry was the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Kennesaw State from 2015 to 2018. While there, he helped lift the team to the FCS Playoff Quarter-finals twice.

Navy fans are a little bit perplexed by the move though. Some are pointing out that it's a head scratcher to fire a head coach but then promote his defensive coordinator when the school is looking to shake things up. Others think that it's a decent move regardless:

From 2007 to 2022, Ken Niumatalolo established Navy as a dominating rushing team thanks to his dedication to the triple option offense that has been a staple of the Midshipmen for generations.

It's pretty hard to imagine Newberry utilizing anything other than the triple option as head coach, so he'll need to find some staffers that can do it well.

With an expansion shakeup coming to the American Athletic Conference in the near future, Newberry has a chance to strike while the iron is hot and other teams are in transition.

Will Brian Newberry find success in his first year at the helm?