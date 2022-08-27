Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Brutal Loss

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The more things change, the more the stay the same for Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Once again the Huskers found themselves locked in a one possession game, and once again they aren't able to pull it out.

The college football world reacted to Nebraska's demoralizing Week 0 loss on social media.

"I still can’t believe Nebraska did that onside kick," tweeted Barstool's Big Cat. "Give Scott Frost a little momentum and he says [expletive] it let’s go crazy."

"AND AFTER AN INSANE MOMENTUM SHIFT AND GOING UP BY TWO SCORES IN THE THIRD QUARTER NEBRASKA ATTEMPTED AN ONSIDE KICK FOR LITERALLY NO REASON."

"Nebraska fans have vomited 15-20 times this game," said the CFB subreddit. "Totally normal."

"Nebraska went from a Natty contender to Frost getting fired in a span of two hours on Twitter. FOOTBALL IS BACK."

"Reminder that Nebraska didn’t schedule a bye the week after going to Europe and has to play a prickly FCS team with 'Dakota' in its name in seven days," tweeted Alex Kirshner.

20 of Frost's 30 losses in Lincoln have now come by a touchdown or less.