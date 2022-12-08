Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Major Coordinator Hire

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Matt Rhule is making a major hire for his program.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Nebraska head coach is set to hire Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to be his defensive coordinator. Nebraska's defense will look a lot different next season since he runs a 3-3-5.

White was nominated for the Broyles Award just a few weeks ago, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

He just wrapped up his third season as the Syracuse DC after he came over from Arizona State. He also has experience at New Mexico and San Diego State.

College football fans and media members love this hire for Nebraska

"I love this hire. Syracuse had a good defense this past season," another fan tweeted.

"Wow. What a loss for the Syracuse defense. Can’t imagine where Dino goes from here in terms of a hire, but a massive loss on a unit that had played very well with so many injuries since 2020," another tweet read.

These aren't going to be your usual Cornhuskers going forward.