Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 15: Nebraska Cornhuskers helmets sit on the sidelines during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers on October 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln.

On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal.

Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 in 2021 and '22.

The football world reacted to the Huskers' massive addition to start the week.

"Let's go!" a fan replied.

"Definitely rooting for him," an UGA fan said. "Great pickup for Nebraska."

"Hell of a get," another Husker tweeted. "#GBR."

"Nice pickup for Nebraska," commented Trent Smallwood. "Not only a good football player but a great young man from an outstanding family."

"Just added this to the original news story," shared Rivals' Zack Carpenter. "MJ Sherman is the Huskers' fourth transfer portal addition on defense this offseason. All four have come from the SEC: Sherman (Georgia), DL Elijah Jeudy (Texas A&M), OLB Chief Borders (Florida) and SAF Corey Collier Jr. (Florida)."

"Sweet baby Jesus. Someone get me some oxygen," another fan tweeted.

Sherman was the highest-rated four-star in his class.