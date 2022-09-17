Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 6: People play ball before the game between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday.

The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this rough outing for Nebraska.

"With Scott Frost gone, it looks like Nebraska might finally stop losing every game by one score," one fan joked.

"What a mess Nebraska football has become. They could’ve saved $7million to wait to fire Frost after Oct. 1," another added.

The Huskers defense gave up 357 yards and 8.1 yards per play in the first half. The offensive unit has only collected 147 total yards. Nebraska struck first with the first touchdown of the game, but have since given up 35 unanswered points.

The Nebraska program, which is currently being run by interim head coach Mickey Joseph, is on the hunt for its next leader.