Football World Reacts To NFL Christmas Day Ratings

It may be fair to say that the NFL has stolen Christmas from the NBA.

After the ratings came out for Dec. 25's slate of holiday games, the NFL drew massive numbers, with the league's least-watched game nearly tripling the viewership of the NBA's most-watched game.

The football world reacted to the Christmas Day TV numbers Wednesday.

"17 games vs 82 games," replied Rashad Phillips.

"NFL gonna NFL. Top Dawg," another commented.

"22 million people watched a 51-14 NFL game," tweeted Geoff Schwartz.

"This > NBA Christmas every time," another said.

"These are the results of the 'Let’s Trash Our Greatest Player Over and Over for 20 years, instead of turning him into Our Global Marketing Cash Cow like we did with his predecessor' and 'Let’s cover the Game like it’s WWE, instead of educating & enticing the casual fan.'"

"Football. Is. KIIIIINNNNGGGGGG!!!!!" tweeted ESPN's Eric Robinson.

With the lack of Christmas Day uniforms and some of the outside circumstances over the past couple years, NBA Christmas just doesn't feel like the event it used to.

Some have argued that the league should start its season on Christmas, rather than going head-to-head with the NFL in the heart of its regular season calendar.

Which did you watch during the holiday?