The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Football World Reacts To NFL’s Decision On Antonio Brown

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio BrownEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ian Rapoport had jokes on Saturday. Amid the continued Antonio Brown fallout, the NFL Network’s top national insider reported the league‘s decision to punish the mercurial wideout. Or lack thereof.

“Former [Bucs] WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the [Jets],” Rapoport tweeted. Noting, “He was, however, eventually cut.”

RapSheet’s tweet certainly got plenty of attention from the football world on Twitter.

“What, no fine for the NFL’s uniform conduct misbehavior?” replied sports columnist Kirk Bohls.

“Bro they’ve fined for SIGNIFICANTLY less,” one fan laughed. Adding, “NFL is trash.”

“How does this not result in a fine???” asked another.

“This man knows how to tweet,” said another fan.

“Was not fined by the NFL for his…what??” tweeted fantasy football writer Doug Moore.

Antonio Brown is officially a free agent after clearing waivers. That said, his NFL future is as cloudy as ever.

The former All-Pro wideout didn’t exit the Bucs’ organization without some parting shots. Including some aimed at quarterback Tom Brady, who was surprisingly empathetic towards AB’s situation.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.