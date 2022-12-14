Football World Reacts To No. 1 Wide Receiver's Commitment

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 01: An Ohio State cheerleader celebrates a Buckeyes touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 1, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Five-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith has announced his commitment decision.

The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State.

This commitment gives Ohio State the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024 class.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"That’s going to be a special class, trust!" one fan wrote.

"It's a wide receiver factory at Ohio State!" another added.

"That WR room… MY LAWDDDD," another said.

Ohio State has developed a reputation as the nation's best producer of wide receiver talent over the last few years. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline continues to recruit and develop NFL-level talent — and that trend doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.

In addition to the return of Biletnikoff Award finalist Marvin Harrison Jr., the Buckeyes will add five-star WR Brandon Inniss, four-star Noah Rogers and four-star Carnell Tate as members of the 2023 class.

When Smith arrives in 2024, Ohio State should already have one of the top wide receiver units in the nation.