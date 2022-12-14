Football World Reacts To No. 1 Wide Receiver's Commitment
Five-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith has announced his commitment decision.
The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State.
This commitment gives Ohio State the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024 class.
The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.
"That’s going to be a special class, trust!" one fan wrote.
"It's a wide receiver factory at Ohio State!" another added.
"That WR room… MY LAWDDDD," another said.
Ohio State has developed a reputation as the nation's best producer of wide receiver talent over the last few years. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline continues to recruit and develop NFL-level talent — and that trend doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.
In addition to the return of Biletnikoff Award finalist Marvin Harrison Jr., the Buckeyes will add five-star WR Brandon Inniss, four-star Noah Rogers and four-star Carnell Tate as members of the 2023 class.
When Smith arrives in 2024, Ohio State should already have one of the top wide receiver units in the nation.