Football World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr's Cryptic Tweets

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is toying with everyone right now.

The free-agent wide receiver put a cryptic tweet out on Friday afternoon saying that "God has something bigger planned" for him.

Here's a look at it:

Naturally, this sparked a lot of reactions from the NFL community since they're ready to see him sign with a team.

Beckham is back at his house and is currently deciding between playing for the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys. He's yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL back in February during the Super Bowl.

Whoever he signs with will get a player who is ready to prove the doubters wrong.

We'll have to see when that decision comes since there are only a few more weeks left in the regular season.