Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Announcement

Ever since longtime offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson left to become head coach at Tulsa, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been looking for a new offensive playcaller. It appears they've finally found their man.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Buckeyes are promoting wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to full offensive coordinator. Hartline already serves as the team's passing game coordinator and has been considered a top candidate for big coaching jobs at both the college and NFL levels.

Hartline has been with Ohio State since 2017, rising from the ranks of graduate assistant to wide receivers coach within one year. He spent four seasons as receivers coach before being promoted to passing game coordinator in 2022 and promptly engineered one of the most prolific offenses in team history.

Buckeyes fans are getting pretty excited by the move. His coaching acumen combined with his recruiting ability has people fantasizing about the possibilities:

The 2023 season could be a critical year for Ohio State though. They've lost to arch-rival Michigan in each of the last two seasons and have a lot of talent returning from this past year.

Anything short of a return trip to the College Football Playoff could result in head coach Ryan Day being on the hot seat by the end of the year.

Will Brian Hartline be able to engineer an offense that can lead the Buckeyes to a national title this year?