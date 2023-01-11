Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offensive Lineman's Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: An Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A number of Ohio State's biggest stars are heading to the NFL. But will senior offensive lineman Matt Jones be among them?

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Jones made his decision: He is returning to Ohio State for one more year. "Run it back then," Jones wrote before adding a more detailed message explaining his decision.

"Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close here. With that being said, I will be returning to The Ohio State University for the 2023 season... I have unfinished business to take care of..." Jones wrote.

The star offensive guard earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2022. He would have projected as one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Matt Jones' return will help the Buckeyes maintain some much-needed stability on the offensive line - especially with offensive tackles Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones heading to the NFL.

With quarterback C.J. Stroud expected to head to the NFL, the Buckeyes' new starting quarterback could also use some veteran leadership in front of him.

Of course, Ohio State have more than enough elite talent in their pipeline to replace almost anyone these days.

Will Matt Jones be a First-Team All-Big ten selection for the Buckeyes in 2023?