Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

He's not going anywhere.

After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon.

The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday.

"[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.

"Let's Go!!" another said.

"This is the best 'I'm returning' announcement I've ever seen," commented The Athletic's Ari Wasserman.

"This rules," replied Jake Reuse.

"Oh he's a dawg."

"Why would you go anywhere? Lol you’re next up for the job," another user laughed. "Good luck Devin."

"Rounders is the goat of poker films."

"Hell yeah!" an Ohio State fan tweeted.

Brown didn't record any passing stats this season, but the Draper, Utah native did record one rushing attempt for one yard against Toledo in Week 3.

That should change come next fall.