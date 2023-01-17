Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end.

Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that he's "excited to start the next chapter that God has for me."

The football world reacted to Babb's announcement on Twitter.

"KAM [O]," commented Marvin Harrison Jr.

"Kamryn Babb will move on with his career after five injury-plagued seasons at Ohio State," reported Patrick Murphy.

"If there was a player that was a true Buckeye it's definitely you," a fan replied.

"Your story is special. Go be great man."

"Love this guy. Wish (for his sake) his career would have turned out like he dreamed," another tweeted. "What a great attitude and perspective he has!"

Babb could've returned for a sixth-year at Ohio State with one year of eligibility left. Best of luck to the former four-star in his future endeavors!