Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return Thursday

Ohio State running back star Miyan Williams missed the first two practices of the week as he dealt with a stomach bug.

Williams once again wasn't available for the media portion of Thursday's practice, but he returned to the field for the Buckeyes' active session.

Head coach Ryan Day said Williams is expected to be available for Saturday's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

"We're expecting him to practice today and have everybody available," Day said.

The football word took to Twitter to react to this major boost for the Ohio State squad.

"I dunno what’s going on with Miyan, but we need him. He finds away to get hidden yards all the time," one fan wrote.

"Give this man a cough drop and let’s go," another said.

"At this point, we better just roll with Chip and Dallan. They’ve had the majority of practice reps and are the healthiest. Can’t be playing someone who isn’t 100%," another added.

Williams has logged 817 yards and 13 touchdowns through 10 games this season. Last year's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, suffered a season-ending foot injury in September.

When both Williams and Henderson were out against Michigan, Chip Trayanum and Dallan Hayden took the majority of running back snaps for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will kickoff against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.