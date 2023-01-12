Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return Thursday

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Tommy Eichenberg #35 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first half tackle while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State football program received some great news.

Star linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announced his plans to return for another season. In a short post on Instagram, he revealed he's coming back to Columbus in 2023.

"After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final season at Ohio State. Back to work. Go Bucks," he said in the statement.

Fans are ecstatic.

"Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg will return for his 5th season! This defense is going to be pretty scary next season with a more talented secondary and an experienced front 7," one fan said.

"Tommy Eichenberg coming back is kinda huge," added a second.

"No player has ever made me change my opinion on them as fast as Tommy Eichenberg. Dude was awesome this year. This is huge," said a third.

What do you think of the news?