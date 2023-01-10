Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Departure

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State is losing a major offensive piece heading into next season.

Star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. has officially declared for the NFL Draft. He made the announcement via Twitter.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to play in the ‘Shoe in front of the best damn fans in the land and I would like to thank those who have prepared me for those moments," part of the statement read.

“Thank you, Buckeye Nation, and to everyone who has ever given me a ride, red me, and supported my dreams. I will forever bleed Scarlet & Gray and be eternally grateful of the experiences shared here."

Johnson was one of the best left tackles in the country this season. In over 800 snaps, he only allowed two sacks.

The football community is already wishing him the best of luck as he transitions to the NFL.

Johnson will likely be taken in the first round when the draft rolls around in April.