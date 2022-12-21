Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Recruiting Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee has flipped his commitment from Ohio State and pledged to join the Auburn Tigers as a member of the 2023 class.

Lee had been committed to Ryan Day's program since June.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this recruiting loss for the Buckeyes.

"What is going on in Columbus??" one fan asked.

"HUGE FLIPMAS!" another said.

"What is Ryan Day doing," another added.

Though he was committed to Ohio State, Lee never signed his letter of intent. The Georgia native took an official visit to Auburn earlier this month and signed his letter of intent to join the Tigers this afternoon.

The addition of Lee gives newly-hired head coach Hugh Freeze the ninth four-star recruit in the 2023 class. The Tigers now have the 20th ranked class in the country, per 247Sports.

Ohio State still has the fifth ranked class in the nation, boasting one five-star and 18 four stars.