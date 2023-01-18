Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Transfer Addition

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed some serious offensive line depth in this year's transfer portal.

On Wednesday, UL Monroe offensive tackle Victor Cutler announced his decision to join Ryan Day's program in 2023.

"Dream come true," he wrote on Twitter.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this announcement.

"Welcome to Buckeye Nation!" one fan wrote.

"Solid addition to a much needed position," another said.

"BOOM! Buckeyes add an OL transfer," another added.

Cutler, a Louisiana native, was starting left tackle for his hometown team in 2022. He also has starting experience at the right tackle and center positions.

The veteran lineman first joined the UL Monroe program as a two-star recruit in 2019. He has two seasons of remaining college eligibility due to a first-year redshirt and COVID-19 season in 2020.

Cutler is the Buckeyes' third transfer addition from this year's portal.