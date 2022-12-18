Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Transfer Loss

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn is headed back home.

On Sunday, the Kentucky native who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school announced his decision to commit to the University of Kentucky.

"New home! #GoBigBlue lets get to work!" Dunn tweeted.

The football world reacted to his transfer on social media.

"Proud of you Jantz! By far one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached!" a former coach said. "Much love!"

"This is huge," a Wildcats fan tweeted.

"Congratulations my guy. Go be great!!"

"Yes sir!!!" a user exclaimed.

"Kentucky has a new pair of cornerbacks!! This dude is big time!!"

"South Warren grad Jantzen Dunn heading to Kentucky after transferring out of Ohio State. He's the second former area standout (Glasgow's Tanner Bowles, by way of Alabama) to end up in Lexington out of the NCAA Transfer Portal," noted a local sports editor.

A huge get for the 'Cats.