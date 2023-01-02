Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."

The football world reacted to the news out of Columbus.

"Big 12 poaching Mid Ten coaches you love to see it," a user said.

"One of the best human beings I’ve ever crossed paths with," tweeted Blair Vaughan. "Selfless, caring, passionate Coach! So excited for you and your family!!!"

"Palazeti is one of a few Ohio State staffers who are expected to join Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats in off-field roles this offseason. Zach Grant and Cass Simmons are also expected to join UC’s recruiting department, which was previously reported by FootballScoop.com," shared The Athletic's Justin Williams.

A very nice get for the new-look 'Cats.