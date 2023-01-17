Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Transfer

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added some notable quarterback depth through this year's transfer portal.

Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia is joining the Big Ten powerhouse for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Ohio State QB Tristan Gebbia. What a sentence," one fan wrote.

"This is just for depth. He’s not going to be battling for a roster spot. Same thing with the Kentucky transfer a couple years back," another added.

"Kyle McCord vs. Devin Brown vs. Tristan Gebbia," another said.

Gebbia originally committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the No. 9-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class. After redshirting his freshman season in Lincoln, he transferred to Oregon State in 2018.

Gebbia appeared in 12 games during his time with the Beavers, starting five. He notched 1,250 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions during his time on the field.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finally announced his decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. With that, Gebbia joins a battle for playing time with five-star redshirt junior Kyle McCord and four-star redshirt sophomore Devin Brown.