Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss

It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and recruiting assistant Cass Simmons has been hired as director of recruiting strategy for Cincinnati.

Simmons was in his first year with the Buckeyes after spending the previous two as director of player personnel for Stephen F. Austin. The move reunites Simmons with Zach Grant, who previously served as Ohio State’s director of player personnel this year before being hired as the Bearcats' general manager.

Buckeyes fans are sorry to see Simmons go, but are happy to see that he's at least getting a big promotion.

Unfortunately, Ohio State are set to lose a number of other key staffers at the end of this season. Longtime offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving to become head coach at Tulsa after the College Football Playoff.

No doubt Wilson will attempt to bring over a number of his assistants on the Buckeyes staff right now.

Last year Ohio State saw defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, linebackers coach Al Washington and secondary coach Matt Barnes all leave to take promotions elsewhere.

All of Ohio State's impending departures are likely going to receive a sendoff as nice as this one for Cass Simmons.