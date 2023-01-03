Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Veteran Transfer

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

An Ohio State defensive player is now in the transfer portal.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has officially entered the portal.

Jean-Baptiste finished with 19 total tackles (nine solo), four sacks, and one forced fumble this season.

That comes after he compiled 14 total tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 2021. For his career, he has 53 tackles (25 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

Before Jean-Baptiste committed to Ohio State, he was a four-star recruit and the sixth-best player in New Jersey for the 2018 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 16 outside linebacker recruit and the No. 219 overall recruit, regardless of position.

We'll see where he ends up.