Football World Reacts To Packers Friday Aaron Rodgers Update

Aaron Rodgers has been removed from the Green Bay Packers' injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

This news should come as no surprise.

After Rodgers got positive MRI results on his ribcage injury earlier this week, the back-to-back league MVP expressed his intentions to play in this weekend's game.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this positive update for Rodgers.

"The Packers are being so incredibly stupid if they allow Rodgers to play. Find out if Jordan Love is good the rest of the year and then use him as an asset in a trade to acquire more weapons for your dbag QB," one fan wrote.

"There goes that thought of him being open to shutting it down," another added.

"Can we just appreciate that both these dudes (Fields/Rodgers) are gonna battle thru injuries to duke it out for (what may be) the last time? I’m stoked," another said.

Rodgers was knocked out of the game during this past weekend's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Former first-round pick Jordan Love stepped in late and threw a touchdown pass.

Earlier this week, Rodgers was asked if he would consider stepping aside to let the Packers see what they have in Love. He said he would if the team was statistically eliminated from the postseason.

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) was also questionable to play this weekend, but has been cleared to play against the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday.