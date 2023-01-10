Football World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Title Game Admission

Just after the new year, Paige Spiranac revealed a few predictions for the 2023 sports year.

One of those predictions was that TCU would upset Georgia in the national title game. On Monday afternoon she showed off a new TCU outfit to cheer on the Horned Frogs.

Well, it was evident very early on that Spiranac's pick was wrong. She apologized to TCU fans for jinxing their team.

"I may have jinxed TCU. My bad," she said.

Fans couldn't help but react to her admission.

"Your jinx had nothing to do with this beat down," one fan said.

Some are hoping her others predictions are inaccurate as well.

"As a Leafs fan, your prediction of a Bruins Cup is boding well for me so I am looking at it as an absolute win!" one joked.

"As a general Chicago sports fan, can I buy you a St Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Red Wings, and Cleveland Indians shirt?" joked another.

Was the TCU loss Paige's fault?