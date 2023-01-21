Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon.

Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game.

Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just before the half ended.

Brittany's message for Henne on Twitter is now going viral.

"HENNE THING IS POSSIBLE," Brittany said.

Football fans are loving Brittany's show of solidarity in Kansas City.

"That’s awesome," Joey Swoll said. "Seeing Patrick helping him on the sideline and celebrating his drive and then you tweeting support for Henne! Selfless and caring more about the team which is lacking in sports today! Love to see it. Hoping Patrick is ok and heals up fast!"

"We have the best Quarterback and his family Our Patrick and Brittany are quality , caring people. We are soooo lucky to have them in Kansas City. They invest a lot not only in our Chiefs but our KC Current too," Jan Parker wrote.

"Husband gets hurt and she says this publicly. Not to mention her community service work in Kansas City. I won’t take any slander on her," Joey Helmer wrote.

The good news is Patrick Mahomes is now back in the game, although he's dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

Hopefully we get a few more good tweets out of Brittany before the game ends.