Football World Reacts To Purdue's Head Coaching Hire

There's reportedly a new man running the show in West Lafayette, Indiana.

On Tuesday, Purdue announced the hiring of former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as the program's next head coach. Ringing in a new era of Boilermakers football.

The football world reacted to Purdue's new hire.

"Purdue hires Illinois DC Ryan Walters as head coach," tweeted Ross Dellenger. "Colorado officials were impressed with him during their search, so impressed that if Deion hadn't been willing to come, Walters would have likely been their guy."

"Former Mizzou defensive coordinators doing well these days," commented Dave Matter. "Matt Eberflus: Bears HC, Barry Odom: UNLV HC, Ryan Walters: Purdue HC, Steve Wilks: Panthers interim HC (maybe getting that interim tag pulled?)."

"Illinois DC Ryan Walters will be the new HC at Purdue. He was a key part in Illinois dominant defensive success this year," said the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast.

"Ryan Walters was fabulous at Illinois and was named 247Sports' Defensive Coordinator of the Year," shared Brandon Marcello. "Purdue has its man."

After some down years, Purdue has found its way back to bowl contention. Walters will look to take them to the next level.