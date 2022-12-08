Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Return For 7th Year

The current college football landscape allows for some extended stays.

On Wednesday, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announced his return for a seventh — yes, seventh — year with the Roadrunners football program.

He announced his decision during a press conference yesterday morning. In doing so, he also unveiled a new NIL collective called City Fans 210.

“This is a very tough time,” Harris said. “I talk a lot of time, I’m praying, I’m talking with my family and I just think it’s best for me to come back one more season at UTSA and lead them to the AAC and I’m excited for it. Definitely appreciate all the support from our fans and I love the city of San Antonio and I wasn’t ready to leave yet. I love all the support, I love everybody in the city and I’m just blessed to be the quarterback at UTSA.

“Thank y’all once again. I’m back for my seventh year. Let’s go!”

The football world took to Twitter to react to this seventh-year decision.

"Bro about to be 30 talking to the boys like 'what we doing for spring break?'" one fan joked.

"Appears like he'll spend longer at UTSA than Gale Sayers spent with the Chicago Bears, and almost as long as Barry Sanders was with the Detroit Lions," another said.

"Breaking barriers…eligibility barriers," another said.

Harris joined UTSA as a three-star recruit in the 2017 class. He redshirted his 2017 season and sat out in 2018 as he recovered from an injury. He also got an extra year of eligibility from the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Harris won this year's Conference USA MVP award after he leading the Roadrunners to an 11-2 record, completing 71% of his passes for 3,865 yards and 31 touchdowns.

No. 25 UTSA will face off against No. 24 Troy in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16.