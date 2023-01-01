Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Surprising Transfer Decision

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There has been tons of quarterback movement via the transfer portal over the past month. But one top quarterback who had entered the portal just made a surprising decision.

According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has exited the portal. He will return to Coastal Carolina for the 2023 season.

McCall was one of the efficient quarterbacks in the country this past year, completing 69.7-percent of his passes for 2,700 yards and 24 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He helped lead the Chanticleers to the Sun Belt Championship Game this year.

Coastal Carolina fans are thrilled to see McCall returning next season. Other schools that were interested in him are more on the disappointed side. Some believe his return gives CCU a chance to be a real contender.

Coastal Carolina have been one of the top Group of Five teams in college football for the past couple of years. A healthy McCall could make them a viable team to go undefeated in 2023.

But with a new head coach in Tim Beck taking over next year, there might be an adjustment period. A single loss would see the Chanticleers eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.

Will Grayson McCall's return be the final piece that Coastal Carolina need to be a top college team next season?