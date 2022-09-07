Football World Reacts To Reporter's Harsh Response To Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State.

During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.

The reporter, not taking kindly to his comment, fired back. "Maybe when you win I'll be on time," the reporter said.

Fans couldn't believe the reporter's comment, but they loved it.

"The LSU media will not be lectured by a coach with a 0-1 record," reporter Gary Parrish said.

"Bruh who was it at the press conference that said 'maybe if you win they'll be on time' to Kelly I'm dead, that person is WILD lololololol," one person responded.

"this is such a disaster already and I love it," another fan said.

The Brian Kelly era at LSU is off to a tough start.