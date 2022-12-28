Football World Reacts To Russell Wilson Update

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will not be making a quarterback change for their final two games.

According to interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting quarterback.

This decision makes sense considering that Wilson is the quarterback of the present and the future. Wilson is signed for the next six seasons and they have nobody behind him that can really challenge him for the starting job.

That still didn't stop the NFL community from reacting to this news.

One Chiefs fan is pretty ecstatic about the news since the Chiefs and Broncos will be playing each other this Sunday:

These two teams played a surprisingly competitive game back on Dec. 11. The Chiefs only won by six, though that was aided by Patrick Mahomes throwing three interceptions.

It remains to be seen if the Broncos can stay with them in this one, even though it'll be played at Arrowhead.