Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Behavior On Sideline

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the second quarter of the college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 24, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Saturday night featured an instant classic between Georgia and Ohio State.

The two teams went back and forth for over four hours before Georgia came away with the win in the final seconds. Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal that would've sent them to the National Championship Game but hooked it left.

Before that kick, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was fired up on the sideline after they made a big play.

Here's a look at his reaction:

College football fans love seeing that kind of reaction from a coach for his team.

"If this is the Ryan Day we get, it’s inevitable that he wins a National Championship at Ohio State at some point," another tweet read.

"Day found himself last night. Carry this energy every day, every play, every game Last night was heartbreaking, but man what a different vibe we’ve got going into the off-season," another fan tweeted.

Even though the Buckeyes lost, this enthusiasm was still great to see.

He'll look to carry that into next season as the Buckeyes try and return to the CFP.