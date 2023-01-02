Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Significant Change

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Since taking over for Urban Meyer, Ryan Day has handled Ohio State's offensive play-calling duties. But now according to "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit that's going to change.

After back-to-back losses to Michigan and a heartbreaking defeat in Saturday's Peach Bowl, Day told Herbie that its time to pivot.

Per Herbstreit, "Ryan Day mentioned in our production meetings, he's going to stop calling plays next year because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach."

The football world reacted to Day's reported decision on Monday.

"Scoring doesn’t seem to be the problem in my opinion, stopping the opposition from scoring is," a user said.

"Jimbo Fisher gave this same statement and will continue to get bashed for it like it was the wrong thing to say," an Aggies podcaster replied. "Once again people including the media picks and chooses who and what programs they want to rally behind. I stand on that statement. Gig'em."

"Will believe it when I hear it from him directly," another fan laughed.

"Here are Kirk Herbstreit’s full comments on Ryan Day potentially giving up play-calling next season," shared Paul Harvey.

Is this the right move?