Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Troubling Admission

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day doesn't seem to like how college football teams are continuing to try and recruit players to change schools even after they've committed to a team. At least, that's what he's telling the media - much to the chagrin of everyone else.

Day was recently asked about a slew of decommitments from Ohio State. He replied that there was a time when schools didn't try to recruit players after they had already given their commitment and that the Buckeyes must learn to adapt.

"It's the way things are going... we just have to adapt," Day said, via Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors.

The wider college football world is collectively rolling its eyes at Day. Many are pointing out that this has been part of college football for the better part of a decade -before Day even started coaching at Ohio State.

As a result, fans think it's a sign that Day is totally out of touch with today's game:

If Ryan Day is using the current state of recruiting as an excuse to justify the Buckeyes' last two losses to Michigan, it's not going to go over well.

Ohio State can tolerate the one-a-year loss as long as they're continuing to recruit well at every position in the country. But if Day can't do that anymore or finds it too hard because of the added competition, things can go south very quickly.

