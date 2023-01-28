Football World Reacts To Saturday's Todd Monken Update

BOWLING GREEN, KY - DECEMBER 5: Head Coach Todd Monken of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the sidelines during a game against the WKU Hilltoppers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hilltoppers defeated the Golden Eagles 45-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant OC position on Saturday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Monken, who's found some serious college football success in Athens, has been eyeing a return to the NFL. He's reportedly also scheduled to meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"People don’t know how good he actually is," one fan wrote.

"Harbaugh brothers playing chess not checkers," another said.

"If Todd Monken stays at Georgia, it will be his first time in 23 years that he’s stayed for a 4th season at his current job," another added.

Before winning two National Championships with the Bulldogs, Monken spent a couple stints as an assistant in the NFL. He took his first NFL job as OC for the Buccaneers in 2016 and took the same position with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

The Ravens are on the hunt for their next offensive coordinator after the departure of Greg Roman.