Football World Reacts To Scary Nyheim Hines Video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts took the field for a showdown against the Denver Broncos.

The Colts entered the game without the services of star running back Jonathan Taylor, who is nursing an ankle injury. That meant that running back Nyheim Hines would have a more significant role in the offense.

Unfortunately, it looks as though Hines won't be playing for the rest of the night. After catching a pass from quarterback Matt Ryan, Hines attempted to pick up a first down but took a tough hit.

He attempted to get up and walk to the sideline, but looked very wobbly. The running back needed to be held up by his teammates and medical personnel.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the disturbing video. They all hope Hines is okay, but know that he's likely not returning tonight.

"The new NFL-NFLPA protocols have not been finalized but the message in the joint statement last week regarding 'gross motor instability' was clear. Nyheim Hines won’t be back tonight. Just hope he’s OK," NFL insider Mike Garafolo said.

"This shouldn't be hard: Don't let him back in," said another fan.

We'll have an update on Hines as soon as the information is made available.