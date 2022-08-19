Football World Reacts To Scott Frost's Gross Viral Comment

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently revealed a nasty practice stat ahead of the 2022 season.

The fifth-year Cornhuskers leader estimates about 15-20 vomits per practice from his offensive linemen under new OL coach Donovan Raiola.

“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost said, per the Omaha World-Herald. “I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball.”

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this statement.

"Yeah, this isn’t a good thing, Scott!" one fan wrote.

"I really hope for that offensive line coaches sake that Scott Frost was massively exaggerating and the real number is maybe 2 per practice. Anything way above that becomes a fireable offense," another said.

"Seems bad to be vomiting every time you practice a sport but what do i know," another added.

Frost hired Raiola as the Cornhuskers' new offensive line coach earlier this offseason. Prior to his new job in Lincoln, Raiola spent four seasons as an assistant OL coach for the Chicago Bears. As a player, he was a three-time All-Big Ten lineman for Wisconsin and played six seasons in the NFL.

Nebraska will kickoff its 2022 season with a special game against Northwestern in Ireland on August 27.