Football World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Speculation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Sean Payton is reportedly looking for a coaching job out west, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

Per Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable, the insider pair says that "Sean Payton has his eyes on head coaching openings with either the Arizona Cardinals or the LA Chargers."

The football world reacted to the developing Payton speculation on Wednesday.

"LAC?" a user asked.

"I’m thrilled there’s more than 1 team," a Saints fan admitted. "May raise the return."

"Make it happen," another said.

"Lets start the biding shall we..." said Madden YouTuber Eric Rayweather.

"So you’re telling me there’s a chance??" a Cards fan tweeted.

"Please God," another prayed.

"Well Cardinals just extended Kliff & the GM so I doubt they’d want to do a buyout."

"Cardinals are 100% leverage," another replied. "No one wants to go coach Kyler over Herb lmao."

We'll see if Jerry Jones has something to say about that should the Cowboys fall short in the playoffs once again.