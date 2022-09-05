Football World Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' Performance Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders' son had one heck of a performance for Jackson State on Sunday.

Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback of the team, completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns as Jackson State waxed Florida A&M, 59-3.

The win got the Tigers to 1-0 on the season heading into next week's game against Tennessee State.

The college football community was amazed at how good Sanders was in this matchup.

"Since nobody else is gonna start it, I'll start it: SHEDEUR SANDERS FOR HEISMAN!"

"I need to be hearing Shedeur Sanders is one of the best QBs in the country tomorrow."

"Prime has Jackson State looking like a juggernaut. Shedeur Sanders is the goods!"

It's a shame that Sanders isn't eligible for the Heisman Trophy this season because he'd be a prime candidate to win the award based on how talented he is.

That said, if he keeps this up, there's a good chance he'll be picked in the NFL Draft when he's eligible.