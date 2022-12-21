Football World Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' Transfer Decision

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - DECEMBER 03: Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Jackson State Tigers carries the ball against the Southern University Jaguars during the first half of the SWAC Championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Was there ever any doubt?

On Wednesday, Jackson State transfer Shedeur Sanders officially announced his decision to join his father at the University of Colorado, ushering in a new era of Buffaloes football.

"Legendary," Sanders tweeted alongside a hype reel of him in a CU uniform.

The football world reacted to Sanders' post on social media.

"Confirmed with quarterback Shedeur Sanders that he is officially committed to Colorado," reported ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

"It’s official. Welcome to CU!" commented Richard Murray.

"Should have a shot to compete for the starting QB job in 2023," said Brian Howell.

"Yeah let’s get it."

"QB1. The most important addition this year," tweeted an Action Network writer.

"Most important update of the day, even if it was mostly a formality," another replied.

Sanders figures to be the biggest piece of the Buffaloes offense after 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2022.