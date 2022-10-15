Football World Reacts To Significant Mike Hart News

Michigan running back Mike Hart at Rose Bowl Media Day at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif. on Saturday, December 30, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Kirby Lee/Getty Images

The Michigan fanbase received some incredible news about former Wolverines star Mike Hart on Saturday morning.

Hart was back on the sideline before a massive showdown between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State. It was a welcomed sight after a terrifying scene unfolded last weekend.

During the first half of last week's game against Indiana, Hart collapsed on the sideline reportedly suffered a seizure. He was eventually taken to the hospital, where he was tended to and released.

Fans loved having Hart back on the sideline today.

"Great news glad he is doing well," one fan said this morning.

"HART OF MICHIGAN," said another.

The Wolverine faithful has to be happy to have Hart back on the sideline. More importantly, though, the former running back and current assistant coach appears to be heathly.