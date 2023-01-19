Football World Reacts To Spencer Sanders' Transfer Decision

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 2: Quarterback Spencer Sanders #3 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys leaps into the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown against safety Keenan Reed #4 of the TCU Horned Frogs only to have it called back for an illegal shift in the fourth quarter on November 2, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. OSU won 34-27. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Spencer Sanders has announced his transfer portal decision ahead of the 2023 college football season.

The now-former Oklahoma State quarterback is heading to Oxford to join Ole Miss and head coach Lane "Portal King" Kiffin.

Sanders selected the Rebels program over his other final transfer option, Auburn.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"It’s only January, but have a hard time not seeing Spencer Sanders as QB1 come next Fall. You don’t leave that situation if you weren’t promised the job," one fan wrote.

"Kinda a strange decision by Sanders to transfer to a school where he might not even start. Good depth for Ole Miss tho," another said.

"Collecting quarterbacks like infinity stones," another added.

With this addition, the Rebels have easily the most-stacked quarterback room in the country. The program added four-star LSU quarterback Walker Howard earlier this week, tacking on to a depth chart that already included five-star signal caller Jaxson Dart.

Sanders was a four-year starter for Oklahoma State, granted an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID-19 season.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Rebels' quarterback situation pans out throughout the offseason.