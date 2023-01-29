Football World Reacts To Stetson Bennett Arrest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested over the weekend just three months out from the NFL Draft.

Per North Texas' WFAA News, the two-time national champion was arrested on public intoxication charges in Dallas early Sunday morning after officers responded to reports of a man "banging on doors" in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Bennett "and determined he was intoxicated."

The football world reacted to Bennett's arrest on social media.

"You can take the Dawg out of Athens, but.." a user laughed.

"Unbelievable, vacate the two titles!!!!" a rival fan said.

"Menace to society if you ask me," another replied.

"Stetson is basically Van Wilder."

"He was knocking on doors to ask how to get to Fort Worth since he's the mayor now."

"The only folks that were able to stop my boy stet the past couple months was the police in Texas…" an UGA fan tweeted. "Legend."

"I still think preparing for and attending the Senior Bowl would have been a better option," commented Thor Nystrom.

Additional information about his arrest has yet to be released.