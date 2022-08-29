Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian's Controversial Plan

Steve Sarkisian has already named his starting quarterback. But as far as the rest of the depth chart, fans shouldn't be expecting anything any time soon.

According to Longhorns writer Anwar Richardson:

"A UT official says Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian will not provide a depth chart before the season opener this week. In addition, Sarkisian is not expected to provide a depth chart at all this season. Clearly, things could change but that's Sarkisian's plan right now."

The football world reacted to Sark's decision on Monday.

"One day a coach will refuse to let his team take the field, not because they aren’t ready but because they might reveal too much," one user replied.

"I’m sure that’s gonna be the difference for the Horns this year," tweeted Brady McCollough.

"This will keep Saban up at night," said Matt Mosley.

"What?" asked sports radio host Landry Locker. "Learn how to handle yourself and finish halves. You’ve gotta establish yourself as worth a damn as a head coach before you do stuff like this."

"So like.... I'm not one to buy into conspiracy theories....but If I'm someone who believes that Texas Boosters have a strong say in who plays and who doesn't, and the team won't release depth charts now...this really helps that case," said an OU fan.

"Smart move. Should really help them in their quest to beat Kansas this season," tweeted Ben Golan.

"Reaction will be rational, no doubt," replied Utah beat writer Josh Newman.

Texas opens the season with Louisiana-Monroe before a Week 2 matchup with the Crimson Tide.