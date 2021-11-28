Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Big USC Rumor

The USC Trojans are in need of a new head coach and they appear to be targeting one big name.

According to multiple reports, the Pac-12 program is targeting Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley for their coaching vacancy.

Riley, who said on Saturday that he will not be the next head coach at LSU, hasn’t addressed any rumors linking him to USC.

Pete Thamel reported on Sunday that USC is targeting Riley.

Sources: USC is targeting Lincoln Riley as the school’s next coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman tweeted that he could see USC making a big run at Riley.

“Would not be surprised if USC took a big swing to try and pry Lincoln Riley away from OU now,” he reported.

Would not be surprised if USC took a big swing to try and pry Lincoln Riley away from OU now. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2021

According to Thamel, this could move quickly.

“Expect an announcement on this in the 24 hours, per sources. The final details are being worked out,” he reported.

Expect an announcement on this in the 24 hours, per sources. The final details are being worked out. https://t.co/OqtP63a9Ml — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021

That will be quite a move.

Perhaps Riley believes he’ll have an easier time winning at USC than with Oklahoma in the Pac-12.

“Multiple coaches have said to me that Oklahoma becomes a much harder job in the SEC and they thought Riley would be wise to look elsewhere, whether that was LSU or USC,” Chris Vannini tweeted.

Multiple coaches have said to me that Oklahoma becomes a much harder job in the SEC and they thought Riley would be wise to look elsewhere, whether that was LSU or USC. https://t.co/ImEtRQ4HMd — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 28, 2021

Stay tuned, this could be an eventful 24 hours.