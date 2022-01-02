Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Corral News

Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with what looked like a serious injury during Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Corral, a top NFL Draft prospect, could have opted out of the Sugar Bowl, though he opted to play in his team’s final game of the year.

Lane Kiffin announced on Saturday night that Corral’s X-rays came back negative.

The latest on his injury on Sunday is promising, too.

“Family members tell ESPN that X-rays were normal and that it’s a sprained ankle. MRI will determine severity of sprain, but several in NFL circles say they don’t see injury affecting Corral’s draft status,” Chris Low reported.

The football world is encouraged.

“This is encouraging news. I’d freaking hate for Corral to miss out on the whole draft process,” one fan tweeted.

“Great news for Matt Corral. There’s a reason players opt out of the bowl. Lucky it might not cost him millions,” another fan added.

“Fits our in game video analysis of high ankle sprain and no fracture. Could effect Combine workout but ultimately no change to draft stock,” David Chao added.

Hopefully the further tests show the injury is nothing serious.