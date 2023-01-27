Football World Reacts To Surprising Miami Football Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 26: A Miami Hurricanes helmet rests near the team bench during the game between the Pitt Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes made a rather surprising change to their coaching staff this morning - and one that could set the team a little bit behind in their preparations for the 2023 season.

On Friday, the Hurricanes fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after less than one calendar year with the team. Miami averaged just 23.6 points per game in 2022 - 97th out of 131 teams in FBS - their lowest per game average since 2007.

Gattis is just one year removed from winning the coveted Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football for his work with the Michigan Wolverines in 2021. He then made the lateral move to Miami, but struggled to bring the same offensive success.

Football fans are taking to Twitter laughing at Miami given how hyped they were for the hire last year. A lot of people are saying that this is a poor reflection on head coach Mario Cristobal:

Josh Gattis played safety in college and in the NFL but started his coaching career working with wide receivers. He was a top assistant to James Franklin at Vanderbilt and then Penn State before joining Alabama in 2018.

Gattis parlayed his success at those stops to the offensive coordinator position at Michigan in 2019. In 2021, his offense knocked off mighty Ohio State, catapulting him into national recognition.

Will Gattis land on his feet? Who will the Hurricanes hire to replace him?