Football World Reacts To TCU's Offensive Coordinator Hire

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs reportedly landed a big fish out of the SEC on Wednesday.

Per 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, TCU is expected to hire Arkansas' Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator after losing Garrett Riley to Clemson.

The football world reacted to TCU's big hire on social media.

"Hog fans: mixed on this, TCU fans: absolutely hate this," one user said.

"Looks like this could really be it…" tweeted Alyssa Orange. "Stay tuned."

"Just gonna burn right through all that new good will, eh Hypnotoad?"

"Maybe stopping Arkansas' offense will actually be a challenge now," a fan replied. "Briles really isn't good."

"Gonna re-watch the national championship because it's a better outcome than this garbage," another posted.

"What a heel turn," another commented.

Briles, son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, was part of the coaching staff that was summarily dismissed from the school following the sexual assault scandal that went down in the early-2010s.

So while Briles' hire is a big one, it's not without controversy.