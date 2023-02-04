Football World Reacts To Teams' Bryce Young Concern

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up quickly and that means a lot of reports are coming out about the top prospects.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young is expected to be the first quarterback taken but teams are concerned about his frame.

"Young has most commonly been discussed as the best quarterback in the class, but there are undeniably some nerves over his 5-foot-11, 192-pound frame as it relates to his durability at the professional level. Still, he’s viewed as the most likely option to be the first quarterback off the board in April, whether a team trades up with the Bears for the No. 1 pick or the Texans hold serve and select him at No. 2," Howe wrote.

Young likely knows about those concerns because he's working with a nutritionist to get up to 210 pounds.

The NFL community was quick to react to this report.

"210 would be a game changer for him," one tweet read.

"I am once again asking the NFL to not galaxy-brain their prospect rankings. Bryce was the best out of HS and best after each year in college. So maybe he is the best QB in the class," another tweet read.

We'll have to see which team selects him when the draft starts on Apr. 27.