Football World Reacts To Texas' Major Transfer Loss

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

One of the best offensive weapons on Texas is going to be elsewhere next season.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the transfer portal.

This comes less than a year after he transferred to Texas after spending his freshman season at Alabama. Hall didn't play much this season after he was suspended during fall camp.

Naturally, college football fans had to react to this report.

Before Hall originally committed to Alabama, he was a four-star prospect and the No. 11 player in his home state (Florida) in the 2021 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

He was also the fifth-best receiver recruit in the country and the No. 45 overall recruit, regardless of position.

We'll have to see where this talented player ends up for next season and if he'll stay there when it concludes.